Pilot seriously injured after ultralight crashes into lake

The scene where an ultralight glider crashed into a lake in Paw Paw Township. (Feb. 14, 2020)

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pilot is suffering serious injuries after falling hundreds of feet when an ultralight glider crashed into a lake near Paw Paw, the Van Buren County Sheriff says.

They say a 46-year-old white man crashed into Ackley Lake in Paw Paw Township around 6 p.m.

The sheriff says witnesses who live near the lake heard the crash and the aircraft crashed from a couple hundred feet in the air through thin ice near the shore.

The witnesses went onto the lake to help the victim who was fully submerged in water. They pulled him out and called 911 at 6:17, authorities say.

The pilot was unconscious and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The victim’s conditions is unknown at this time.

News 8 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates throughout the evening.