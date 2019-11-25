Man sentenced to prison in crash that killed 2

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was sentenced to prison Monday morning in a crash that killed two people and injured two others.

Jose Humberto Canedo was sentenced in Van Buren County in the crash that happened Jan. 12 in the 60000 block of Red Arrow Highway, near 60th Street in Van Buren County’s Hartford Township.

Two children, ages 1 and 6, were in the car with Canedo. The 6-year-old died at the hospital. The 1-year-old was in critical condition after the crash.

The driver of another car, Mary Fender, 73, was killed. The passenger in that car was in critical condition after the crash.

Canedo was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and six counts of operating a vehicle with high-blood alcohol content.

He pleaded no contest to the charges in October.

Canedo faces a maximum of 35 years on the homicide charge and a maximum of 10 years for operating a vehicle with high-blood alcohol content.