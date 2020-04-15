Man sentenced in Van Buren Co. deputy chase

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to charges in a deputy chase in Bangor Township.

On Monday, Chase Porter was sentenced to a minimum of 18 months to 10 years for a controlled substance charge and a minimum of 18 months to 5 years for a fleeing police officer charge.

The sentences will be served concurrently. He will get credit for the 68 days he has already served in jail.

In March, Porter pleaded guilty to those two charges. He also faced an assaulting or resisting a police officer charge, but it was dismissed.

Porter was arrested after deputies say he fled from them on Feb. 5 after a traffic violation. The chase went through Hartford Township and Keeler and ended when Porter crashed into the back of a home.

At the time, a woman passenger was also taken into custody. A narcotics team found methamphetamine during a search.