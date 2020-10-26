Man run over by tractor near Homer, flown to hospital

CLARENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was flown to the hospital after he was run over and trapped underneath a tractor near Homer on Monday.

Calhoun County deputies say they were called around 11:40 a.m. to 23 Mile Road near South County Line Road in Clarendon Township.

They say a 47-year-old man was driving a tractor that ran out of gas. He left the tractor in the road then came back with gas and a truck and trailer, which he parked in front of the tractor as it was filling up.

The man then reached inside the tractor to turn on the engine. The tractor was left in gear and moved forward, running him over.

The victim was dragged about 300 feet by the tractor that also pushed the truck and trailer into a field. The tractor stopped in the field and the victim was able to call a neighbor on his cell phone who helped remove him.

The victim was flown to a hospital in Jackson for injuries that aren’t believed to be life threatening.