Man rescued from the water in South Haven

A man being saved by a South Haven Area Emergency Services responder and Good Samaritans near South Beach on Aug. 29, 2020.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was rescued after he tried to save a woman who was swept into the water in South Haven.

It happened around 1:50 p.m. Saturday near South Beach on Water Street.

A man and a woman were on the lake side of the pier when she was taken in by waves. The man jumped in to save her, according to the South Haven Area Emergency Services.

The woman made it to the beach. A SHAES responder, who was nearby with his water rescue equipment, along with Good Samaritans brought the man to shore, authorities said.

The man was taken to Bronson South Haven Hospital. The woman along with the SHAES responder were also taken there to be checked out.

SHAES noted a do-not-swim flag was flying during the time of the incident.

“Very dangerous today (Saturday). Multiple people swept from their feet on the pier, bystanders throwing the life rings from the pier to citizens that had been swept off,” said Brandon Hinz, executive director of SHAES.

