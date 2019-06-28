Man rescued from Black River in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) —A man is in critical condition after being pulled out of the Black River in South Haven.

It happened Thursday near the South Municipal Marina on Water Street, police say.

Witnesses told officers the 61-year-old Indiana man fell into the water from a boat. The person who called first-responders said the man suffered a possible heart attack after being pulled out of the river.

South Haven police arrived first and began CPR on the man, assisting when South Haven Area Emergency Services arrived.

The man was taken to a South Haven Hospital before being transferred to a Kalamazoo area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police are trying to determine what led to the incident.