Man rescued after falling through ice on lake in Cass Co.

MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was rescued after falling through ice on a lake in Cass County Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Saddlebag Lake in Marcellus Township.

Cass County deputies say when they arrived, Ronald First, 58, was holding onto the ice and could not get out. Crews in rescue gear were able to pull First out of the water and get him to shore safely.

He was evaluated by medical crews on scene and was not taken to the hospital.

The person who called 911 was also on the ice and fell through but was able to get out.

Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the incident.

Several agencies assisted on scene.