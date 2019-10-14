Man pleads no contest in deadly Van Buren County crash

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man entered a plea deal in connection to a crash that left two people dead, including a 6-year-old girl.

Jose Humberto Canedo entered a no contest plea to one count of second-degree murder and operating a vehicle with high-blood alcohol content with a prior conviction, according to court documents.

The crash happened on Jan. 12 in the 60000 block of Red Arrow Highway, near 60th Street in Van Buren County’s Hartford Township.

According to police, 6-year-old Skylinn Salines was in the car Canedo was driving and died at the hospital. A 1-year-old boy was also in the vehicle and was listed in critical condition.

Mary Fender, 73, was killed, and her passenger, a 57-year-old woman from Paw Paw, was listed in critical condition.

Canedo is scheduled to sentenced on Nov. 25.