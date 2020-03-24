Man pleads in Van Buren deputy chase

Southwest Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

A booking photo of Chase Porter.

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man pleaded guilty to charges in a deputy chase in Bangor Township.

Chase Porter, 19, was arrested after deputies say he fled from them on Feb. 5 after a traffic violation. The chase went through Hartford Township and Keeler and ended when Porter crashed into the back of a home. At the time, a woman passenger was also taken into custody. A narcotics team found methamphetamine during a search.

Porter pleaded guilty to a controlled substance charge and a fleeing police officer charge. He also faced an assaulting or resisting a police office charge, but it was dismissed.

Porter is set for sentencing on April 13.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 