Man on scooter hit by truck, injured in Cass County crash

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office tells News 8 a non-motorized scooter was hit by a passing pickup truck Friday evening in Cass County.

Deputies were called to the scene of the accident around 6:58 p.m. near the off ramp of M-60 in Milton Township. After investigating, police say the driver of the pickup truck, Richard Krassow, stopped immediately afterward and called 911 for the pedestrian, Samuel Gonzalaz, who was riding the scooter.

Gonzalaz was taken by Ambulance to Niles Lakeland ER before for treatment before being transferred to South Bend Memorial Hospital where he is in stable condition.

This case remains under investigation and anyone with information in relation to this crash should call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 269-445-2481.