Man missing in St. Joseph River in Berrien Co.

ROYALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a 46-year-old Berrien County man who went missing in the St. Joseph River.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. Friday in Berrien County’s Royalton Township, about a mile downriver from the Jasper Dairy boat launch near Berrien Springs.

Deputies say two adults and three kids were spending a day on a pontoon boat.

They were swimming when one of the kids began to struggle in the water. One of the adults jumped into the river and rescued the juvenile. However, he went underwater and has not been found, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are continuing to search for the man.