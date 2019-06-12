Man missing from Berrien County campground

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a man who went missing from a campground in Berrien County.

Garen Patrick Collins, 47, is described as around 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds with short brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said Collins was reported missing around 6:30 a.m. Friday, June 9. He lives at the Riverfront Park Campground, located at 1701 Pucker Street in Niles Township along the Dowagiac River. His vehicle was found in the parking lot of the Pucker Street Dam.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Berrien County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 269.983.7141 ext. 7224.