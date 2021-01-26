Man levies discrimination complaint against South Haven PD

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man claims he was discriminated against by South Haven police during a traffic stop.

Al Willis, who works with the Citizen’s Leadership Council in Grand Rapids, said he was in South Haven Thursday for sales work. As he was going door-to-door, he said, he encountered a neighbor who asked him to leave the property and then called police.

After Willis left the neighborhood, he went to a nearby Meijer, where he says he was stopped by a South Haven police officer. Willis claims he was illegally detained and stripped of his gun, for which he has a concealed pistol license. Willis alleged the officer was aggressive and at one point stood nose-to-nose with him.

Willis was ultimately let go by the officer. He took to Facebook Live to share the incident the following day.

After hearing from Willis, News 8 reached out to South Haven Police Department Chief Natalie Thompson. She sent the following statement Tuesday afternoon explaining the officer’s point of view:

“We received a call Thursday complaining of a salesperson who was described as pushy and aggressive when going door to door, refusing to show an ID when asked as is common courtesy when representing a company, particularly during the pandemic. “When our officer responded, and approached the person, our officer was told the person was carrying a gun and had a concealed pistol license. As is our department’s standard protocol, the officer asked to be shown the weapon but was refused. Any time our officers are aware a weapon is on scene, we are required to remove that weapon while we investigate. This is done for the safety of all involved. “Following Department procedures, our officer removed the weapon while verifying the person did, indeed, have a CPL license. During this process, our officer learned this person had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from another agency for canvassing without a permit. He also had two prior complaints leading up to the warrant (see attached). “Our officers are routinely kept apprised of information regarding scammers who target elderly and other vulnerable individuals, especially during the pandemic. Our officer advised the person he could take care of the warrant directly with the other department then released him. “On Friday, we received a complaint from the person in question. I spoke with that person directly and said that I would look into the complaint. It’s unfortunate the person chose to take that complaint first to social media and then to the media without giving us the opportunity to look into the claims. We have begun that process and, in light of the allegations, are asking another law enforcement agency to review the incident to ensure all protocols were followed. “As a Department, we strive to protect the lives and property of citizens living in or visiting our community through the unbiased enforcement of laws while enhancing our community’s quality of life and fostering productive relationships between the City government and those we serve.” Chief Natalie Thompson

Thompson would not explicitly confirm the identity of the officer, whose name was provided to News 8 by Willis.

News 8 also asked about allegations that the same officer shot at a moving car in 2017. Michigan State Police confirmed via email that they did investigate a 2017 incident involving an officer of the same name. They say they sent the case along to the Van Buren County prosecutor to review and that the office declined to file charges.

News 8 has filed a Freedom of Information Act request for video of the 2017 incident as well as body camera and dashcam footage of the Jan. 21 traffic stop.

Thompson said the department no longer has the video from 2017 per protocol.

News 8 is still awaiting video clips of the most recent incident.