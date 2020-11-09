Man killed when car, semi collide near Watervliet

WATERVLIET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed after his car crashed into the back of a semi trailer east of the village of Watervliet Monday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. on County Line Road near 66th Avenue in Watervliet Township. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says a semi-truck pulling onto the road from a field was rear-ended by a southbound car.

Deputies said the car sustained “extensive damage.” The driver, 58-year-old Robert Clem of Hartford, died at the scene.

There was no word of injuries to the truck driver, a 60-year-old South Haven man.

Deputies said the crash was under investigation and the case would be turned over to the county prosecutor, who will determine what, if any, charges are appropriate.