Man killed in UTV crash in Branch County

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has died after a utility terrain vehicle crash in Branch County Sunday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. in Bethel Township on Gilead Lake Road south of Schmidt Road.

Deputies say a four-wheeled side by side was driving north on Gilead Lake Road when it crossed the center of the road. The vehicle left the road, rolled and hit a tree.

The victim was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have identified the victim as 83-year-old Roderick Wendell Hathaway.

The incident is still being investigated. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash.