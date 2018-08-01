Man killed in St. Joseph County crash
SHERMAN TOWSNHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Sherman Township.
It happened around 10:16 a.m. near the intersection of Shimmel and Featherstone roads.
Authorities said a 24-year-old Brooklyn man was driving west on Featherstone Road when he didn’t stop at a stop sign and was struck by a vehicle going north on Shimmel Road.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other driver was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo and has since been released.
The identity of the man who was killed is being withheld pending the notification of family.
