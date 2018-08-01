Southwest Michigan

Man killed in St. Joseph County crash

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2018 05:54 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2018 05:54 PM EDT

SHERMAN TOWSNHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Sherman Township.

It happened around 10:16 a.m. near the intersection of Shimmel and Featherstone roads.

Authorities said a 24-year-old Brooklyn man was driving west on Featherstone Road when he didn’t stop at a stop sign and was struck by a vehicle going north on Shimmel Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other driver was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo and has since been released.

The identity of the man who was killed is being withheld pending the notification of family.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven

Photo Galleries
West Michigan Whitecaps' Kody Clemens - July 30, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

West Michigan Whitecaps' Kody Clemens - July 30, 2018