Man killed in head-on crash in St. Joseph County

FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man of Sturgis has died after a car crash in Fawn River Township Tuesday afternoon, troopers say.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. on US-12 near Carls Road.

The Michigan State Police says a Jeep was driving westbound on US-12 when a Ford F150 crossed the centerline and hit the Jeep head-on.

The driver of the Jeep, a 43-year-old man of Sturgis, died at the scene, investigators say.

Both the driver of the Ford F150, a 39-year-old man of Sturgis, and a 42-year-old woman passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Several agencies assisted on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Jason Sylvester of the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269.781.2596.

