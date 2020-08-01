Man killed in Calhoun Co. motorcycle crash

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a man was killed after crashing his motorcycle in Calhoun County Friday night.

It happened around 8:10 p.m. Friday on 15 Mile Road near H Drive North.

Deputies believe the driver, a 57-year-old Olivet man, might have suffered a medical emergency, which caused him to lose control of the motorcycle. He was unresponsive when deputies arrived on scene.

Deputies and paramedics tried to save him on scene, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The crash is under investigation.