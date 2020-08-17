Body found inside burned house in Branch County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a deadly house fire in Branch County.

Michigan State Police said around 4 p.m. Sunday a passerby saw smoke coming from a house on Creamery Road near W Union City Road in Union City, southeast of Battle Creek.

Authorities battled the fire and later found a man dead inside the house.

The man’s name and cause of death are unknown, state police said.

The cause of the fire also remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.