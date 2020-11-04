Man killed, 2 injured in crash near Benton Harbor

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for the people who ran from the scene of a deadly crash near Benton Harbor.

The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Martin Luther King Drive/M-139 and Highland Avenue.

Benton Township police say an SUV heading west on Highland Avenue was crossing through the intersection when it was hit by an Audi heading north on M-139.

The driver of the SUV, a 63-year-old Benton Harbor man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. A 51-year-old Benton Harbor woman who was also riding in the SUV was hospitalized with unknown injuries.

Officers say a 24-year-old Benton Harbor woman who was in the Audi was also taken to the hospital with injuries, but her condition is unclear.

Witnesses reported other people in the car ran away before police arrived. Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact Benton Township police detectives at 269.925.1135 or Crime Stoppers at 574.288.STOP.