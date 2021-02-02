Man injured in one car crash in Wayne Township

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Department was called to a one car crash in Cass County late Monday evening.

Deputies arrived on scene around 11:09 p.m. near the intersection of Rudy Rd and Swamp St. Their investigation showed that 26-year-old Cassopolis resident Joseph Badner was traveling north on Rudy Rd when he hit a concrete barrier, causing his car to fly off of the bridge.

Badner was trapped inside of the vehicle when deputies arrived and had to be removed by fire fighters before being taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

It is unclear the extent of his injuries at this time.

Seat belts were worn at the time of the crash and deputies are still investigating the incident.