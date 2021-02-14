Man injured in Cass County crash

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office tells News 8 that a Dowagiac resident was hurt in a one car crash Saturday evening.

Deupties say they arrived on scene around 9:50 p.m. to investigate a car crash near the 57000 block of Patterson Hill Rd in Newberg Township of Cass County, Michigan.

Their investigation shows that 19-year-old Michael Schlup was trying to turn into a driveway when he hit a tree. Schlup was taken to Borgess Lee Hospital in Dowagiac for medical concerns.

It is not known if Schlup was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and deputies believe drugs or other medical reasons may have been a factor in the accident.

This incident is still under investigation by the CCSO.