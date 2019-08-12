Man injured after car hits restaurant near South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was seriously injured after crashing his car into a building near South Haven.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of M-43 and 12th Avenue in South Haven Township.

The South Haven Area Emergency Services said the vehicle struck a traffic island at the round-about intersection, went airborne and struck the Maple Grove Bar & Grill.

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a SHAES news release.

The business was closed, but employees and the owner were still in the building at the time. The owner was in the kitchen washing dishes when the force of the crash dropped debris on him. He was not injured, the release said.