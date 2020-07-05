Man shot in stomach near Hartford, in critical condition

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Van Buren County deputies say a man was shot in the stomach in Hartford Township Saturday.

They say it happened around 7 p.m. on 66th Avenue near 62nd Street.

When deputies arrived, they say they found a man who was shot in the abdomen on the porch of the home.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital to be treated for critical injuries.

A suspect was detained without incident and is being held at the Van Buren County Jail.

Authorities have not released any names at this time.

Deputies say the incident is still under investigation.