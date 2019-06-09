Man in critical condition after being pushed off dock

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in critical condition after being pushed off a dock into a lake in Cass County.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 17000 block of Donnell Lake Street in Penn Township.

Authorities say a 50-year-old man from Illinois was playing with his sons near the dock when he was pushed off.

Deputies say he was briefly under water before his sons were able to bring him back to shore.

After receiving CPR at the scene, the man was taken to the hospital.

Additional information was not immediately available.