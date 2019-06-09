Southwest Michigan

Man in critical condition after being pushed off dock

By:

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 08:41 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 08:41 PM EDT

PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in critical condition after being pushed off a dock into a lake in Cass County.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 17000 block of Donnell Lake Street in Penn Township.

Authorities say a 50-year-old man from Illinois was playing with his sons near the dock when he was pushed off.

Deputies say he was briefly under water before his sons were able to bring him back to shore.

After receiving CPR at the scene, the man was taken to the hospital.

Additional information was not immediately available. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries
Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries