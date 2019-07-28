Man hospitalized after shooting near Niles

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is expected to recover after he was shot multiple times southeast of Niles early Sunday.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Woods Edge Drive off of E. Main Street in Niles Township.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says responding deputies and Michigan State Police troopers found the victim, a 32-year-old man from the area, with gunshot wounds to his backside and lower legs.

He was taken to a South Bend, Indiana, hospital for surgery. His injuries are not considered life-threatening. He was listed in stable condition later Sunday.

Authorities say the victim was standing outside a vehicle when someone in another car approached him and opened fire.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office’s detective bureau at 269.983.7141 ext. 7224 or Crime Stoppers at 1.900.342.STOP (7867).