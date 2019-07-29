Man hit by pickup in Coldwater, hospitalized

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A Coldwater man was hospitalized Monday after he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on E. Chicago Street at Jefferson Street in Coldwater.

Coldwater police say witnesses told them the man walked into the path of two vehicles. The first stopped in time to avoid a crash, but the pickup couldn’t.

The man, 31-year-old Brian Snyder, was taken to a Fort Wayne, Indiana, hospital to be treated. His condition was not known later Monday.

The driver of the pickup, a 54-year-old Montgomery man, wasn’t hurt.

The road was shut down for about an hour and a half while authorities investigated. It reopened around 3 p.m.