Man hit by car, killed along I-69 in Branch Co.

GIRARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A metro Detroit man was killed in a crash on I-69 north of Coldwater Monday.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes near the exit to Jonesville Road in Girard Township.

Michigan State Police say that the man had a pulled over onto the shoulder because of some sort of problem with his car. He got out of the car and was hit by a passing vehicle. He died at the scene.

MSP said the man was a 67-year-old from Riverview. His name wasn’t released Monday night.

The crash remained under investigation, but MSP said alcohol does not appear to have been involved.