Man gets decades in prison for murder of daughter, 3

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Left to right: booking photos for Corey Kucsera and Kate George. (Nov. 5, 2018)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Left to right: booking photos for Corey Kucsera and Kate George. (Nov. 5, 2018)

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A Van Buren County man who murdered his 3-year-old daughter will spend decades in prison.

A judge Monday sentenced 31-year-old Corey Kucsera to 22.5 years to 50 years in prison for the September murder of his daughter, Sophia.

Authorities say Sophia was with her stepmother, Kate George, when she was found unresponsive in an Almena Township home on Sept. 4. Michigan State Police believe the girl was the victim of ongoing child abuse.

Two other children were removed from the home and are OK.

Kucsera pleaded guilty to second degree murder last month. In turn, prosecutors dropped the felony murder charge he was facing.

Kate George earlier pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse charges in the case.