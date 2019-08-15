Man found shot near Benton Harbor; no arrests

BENTON HARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot near Benton Harbor early Thursday morning.

Authorities were called around 2:20 a.m. for a report of a shooting victim at the parking lot behind Blossom Acres Apartment, located on Highland Avenue near S. Martin Luther King Drive in Benton Harbor Township.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds to the right leg and abdomen, according to a Benton Harbor Township Police Department news release.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Dalonte Carter of Benton Harbor, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 269.925.1135 or Crime Stoppers at 574.288.STOP.