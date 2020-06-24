Man found dead in St. Joseph River identified

ROYALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who was pulled from the St. Joseph River in Berrien County on Sunday has been identified as 45-year-old Matthew Kihlstrand of Baroda.

Authorities say Kihlstrand was last seen alive Friday when he jumped into the river to save a child who was struggling in the water.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department says Kihlstrand’s body was found about a half-mile downriver from where he went missing.

An autopsy determined Kihlstrand died from accidental drowning, authorities said Wednesday.