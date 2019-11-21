Man found dead in garage in St. Joseph Co.

The scene where a man was found dead in Colon on Nov. 21, 2019. (Courtesy the Sturgis Journal)

COLON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was found dead in a garage in Colon Thursday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

They say the 55-year-old man was found in a detached garage behind Illusions Hair Care Salon.

The victim lived behind the hair salon, authorities say.

Prosecutors say a 19-year-old man has been arrested and was the one that reported the body around 7 a.m. The victim and the suspect knew each other.

He will be arraigned Friday on murder charges. The name of the suspect has not yet been released.