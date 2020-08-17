Man flown to hospital after tractor hit by SUV

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was airlifted to the hospital after the tractor he was driving was struck by an SUV.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday on N. Centreville Road near Featherstone Road in Sherman Township near the Indiana border.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said a 2005 GMC Canyon, driven by a 53-year-old Sturgis man, heading south on Centreville Road when he struck a 1947 Ford 9N tractor. The driver of the tractor, a 55-year-old Bronson man, was thrown from the vehicle.

He was airlifted to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The driver of the GMC Canyon was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but investigators say alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.