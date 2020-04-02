Man seriously injured in Calhoun Co. crash

The scene of a crash in Newton Township on April 2, 2020. (Courtesy)

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is facing life-threatening injuries after his vehicle crashed into a tree Thursday afternoon in Newton Township, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened around 4:35 p.m. in the 3000 block of 11 Mile Road.

Deputies say a 62-year-old man who was driving northbound on 11 Mile Road left the roadway and hit a tree.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was flown by AirCare to a hospital in Kalamazoo.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, but a witness says the vehicle drove by and left the road without using breaks.

The crash is still under investigation.