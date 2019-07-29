Man drowns in Paw Paw River in Berrien Co.

WATERVLIET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after being pulled from the Paw Paw River in Berrien County Sunday.

Authorities were called around 7:30 p.m. for a water rescue on the Paw Paw River in the 7100 block of Red Arrow Highway near E. St. Joseph Street in Watervliet Township, south of South Haven.

Michigan State Police said the man was kayaking on the river with his wife. During the trip, the couple took a break to swim. When in the water, the man became distressed.

The man, identified as 42-year-old Chad Whittington of Coloma, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MSP.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday in Kalamazoo.