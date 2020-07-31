Man drowns in Lake Michigan while trying to rescue his 2 kids

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — A father drowned in Lake Michigan while trying to save his two children who were struggling in the water.

The St. Joseph Department of Public Safety said authorities were called around 8 p.m. Thursday for a report of a water rescue in Lake Michigan at Lions Park Beach. When authorities arrived, four people were struggling in the water.

A man who was on a surfboard was able to rescue two people by putting them on the surfboard, according to a news release.

A 44-year-old Indiana man tried to save his two children, ages 12 and 17, who were struggling in the water after they got swept away by an undertow, the release said.

The children were rescued by St. Joseph Reserve Officer Everett Gaston, however, their father drowned while trying to save them, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name is not being released pending family notification.