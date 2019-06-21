Man drowns after kayak capsizes in Branch Co.

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a 26-year-old man drowned after his kayak capsized in Branch County Thursday.

The Coldwater Police Department said around 6:30 p.m. Thursday authorities were called to the Pilot Knob channel for a drowning.

Witnessed told first responders the man did not come out of the water after his kayak flipped. Officers and witnesses tried to rescue him, but were unable due to difficult conditions, according to a CPD news release.

After searching for around three hours, the man’s body was pulled from about 20 feet of water, the release said.

Coldwater police identified the man as Alec Walter Beaumont of Sherwood.

The Branch County Sheriff’s Department dive team and marine patrol as well as a Michigan State helicopter assisted in the search.