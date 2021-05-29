Man dies after being shot by his father in Cass Co.

MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has died from his injuries in Cass County after he was shot in the head by his father following a drunken fight, deputies say.

Authorities have identified him as Cody Gonder, 29.

The shooting happened Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of 96th Avenue and Hemlock Lake Road in Marcellus Township, east of Dowagiac.

A fight broke out between Russell Gonder, 55, and his son Cody Gonder after they had been drinking. The son had a firearm on his side in a holster. The father was able to disarm him and throw the gun to the side, according to a CCSO news release.

When the son came back to assault to his father again, the sheriff’s office said the father grabbed the gun and shot his son in the head.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Cass County Sheriff’s office at 269.445.1560 or 800.462.9328.