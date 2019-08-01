Man dies after being pulled from Cedar Lake

A July 31, 2019 photo of Cedar Lake following the rescue of a boater.

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has died after being pulled from a Van Buren County lake Wednesday.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office told 24 Hour News 8 that the 37-year-old Paw Paw man died at the hospital.

It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar Lake, located about 7 miles south of Lawton.

Sheriff’s deputies say the man was driving a boat when he suffered a medical issue, causing him to lose control of the watercraft and fall into the water.

Witnesses saw the boat spinning in circles.

People on shore came to the man’s rescue, pulling him out of the water after a few minutes.

The man was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, but later died, the sheriff’s said.

