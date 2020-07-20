Man dead in Berrien County crash

WEESAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has died after a car crash in Berrien County on Sunday.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Pardee Road and West Warren Woods Road in Weesaw Township.

Berrien County deputies have identified the victim as Timothy J. Munday II, 29, of Sodus.

The investigation shows that his car was driving north on Pardee Road when it went off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail. The car rolled several time and the victim was ejected from the car.

Deputies say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other cars were involved, deputies say. They also say there were no witnesses.

It’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor at this time.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.