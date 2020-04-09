Man dead after shooting at police in Coldwater

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A man opened fire at police from a house in Coldwater Wednesday before apparently fatally shooting himself.

The Coldwater Department of Public Safety said authorities received a report of a domestic situation at house on Park Place around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the suspect violated a bond condition which demanded there be no contact between him and a woman who lived at the house.

When officers arrived, the police department said the suspect barricaded himself in a bedroom. Officers got the woman and her children out of the house.

Police said several gunshots were fired from the house. No officers were injured and did not return fire.

As Michigan State Police’s Emergency Services Team arrived to help, officers heard two more gunshots from inside the house. The team surrounded the house and tried to contact the suspect, but there was no answer.

Then using a remote camera, authorities said they found the man in the bedroom dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect’s name was not release. The case remains under investigation.