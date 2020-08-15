Man crashes car after Berrien County chase

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Berrien County authorities say a suspect drove off from a traffic stop and led deputies on a chase early Saturday morning.

Deputies say the initial stop happened just after 2 a.m. on M-139 near Empire in Benton Township.

According to a news release, deputies were inside their patrol vehicle when a car came up from behind them, slammed on the brakes and almost hit the marked patrol vehicle.

Authorities said the driver sped off, eventually losing control and hitting two parked cars and a tree on Pine Street in Benton Harbor.

The driver, a 40-year-old Benton Harbor man, was flown to the hospital.

The crash is still being investigated, but alcohol appears to be a factor.