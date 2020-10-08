Man cited after trying to beat train in Berrien Co.

A photo of a crash after it was involved in a crash with a train in Berrien County on Oct. 7, 2020. (Courtesy of the Michigan State Police Niles Post)

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a driver has been cited after trying to beat a train in Berrien County.

It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mayflower Road, north of US 12 in the Niles area.

Investigators say a 36-year-old Berrien County man was driving a 2000 Cadillac El Dorado when he tried to go around the stop arms, ignoring the train crossing signals and alarms.

At the same time, a train was headed eastbound from Chicago traveling at an estimated speed of 90 miles per hour, according to the Michigan State Police.

The train was unable to stop before hitting the car. The train was able to stop about a quarter mile from the initial point of the crash, MSP said.

Troopers say the driver ran from the scene but was later found at a local hospital. He received only minor injuries.

MSP said he was cited for leaving the scene of a crash and disregarding train crossing signals.