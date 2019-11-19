Man arrested in Three Rivers bank robbery

A surveillance photo of a man who police said robbed a bank in Three Rivers Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. (Three Rivers Police Department)

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Three Rivers Monday.

The Three Rivers Police Department said officers were called for a report of a hold up alarm at the Century Bank and Trust located at 1310 W. Broadway Street near US-131.

The teller told authorities the suspect gave a note demanding money. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect ran away.

A K-9 unit followed a track to a nearby strip mall, but it was lost. Sometime later, the suspect was arrested without incident.

The police department said further details will be released after arraignment Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Three Rivers Police Department at 269.278.1235 or St. Joseph Central Dispatch 269.467.4195.