Man arrested in the murder of Three Rivers woman

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police arrested a man in connection to the death of a woman in Three Rivers.

The Three Rivers Police Department said officers arrested 33-year-old Randall Miller of Three Rivers Thursday on one count of open murder.

The arrest comes after Lori Norman was found dead in her house on 5th Street in Three Rivers on March 25, according to a Three Rivers Police Department news release.

Michigan State Police, St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office and the Western Michigan University Medical Examiner’s Office assisted in the investigation, the release said.

No further information was released.