Man arrested in Niles armed bank robbery

Southwest Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested in connection to an armed bank robbery in Niles Thursday afternoon.

The Niles Police Department said it happened around 1:35 p.m. at TCF Bank on East Main near North 4th Street.

Police say the suspect, a 52-year-old man of Niles, left with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect was found near the scene and was arrested.

No one was hurt, police say.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department assisted the police department in the incident.

The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

