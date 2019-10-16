Man arrested for Benton Harbor armed robbery

Southwest Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
benton harbor department of public safety generic benton harbor police 062718_1530120647962.jpg.jpg

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant in Benton Harbor.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said it received a report around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday of an armed robbery at the Subway located at 667 W. Main Street near Riverview Drive.

The suspect, a 21-year-old Benton Harbor man, was located and taken into custody. The gun as well as the money taken from the register were also found, according to BHDPS.

The man’s name was not released Wednesday pending arraignment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BHDPS Tipline at 269.927.0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links

 

 