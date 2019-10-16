Man arrested for Benton Harbor armed robbery

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant in Benton Harbor.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said it received a report around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday of an armed robbery at the Subway located at 667 W. Main Street near Riverview Drive.

The suspect, a 21-year-old Benton Harbor man, was located and taken into custody. The gun as well as the money taken from the register were also found, according to BHDPS.

The man’s name was not released Wednesday pending arraignment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BHDPS Tipline at 269.927.0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867.