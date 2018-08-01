Man arrested for arson after Branch Co. shed fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after setting a shed on fire in Branch County Tuesday.

It happened on a property in the 1200 block of Chippewa Drive in Branch County’s Sherwood Township, northwest of Coldwater.

Michigan State Police say a 40-year-old man set fire to a shed on the property after learning his landlord was going to evict him and his wife. During the investigation, authorities found methamphetamine inside the house.

The suspect was arrested and lodged at the Branch County Jail for third-degree arson and possession of methamphetamine. His name is not being released pending arraignment.