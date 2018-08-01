Southwest Michigan

Man arrested for arson after Branch Co. shed fire

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2018 09:38 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2018 09:43 AM EDT

SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after setting a shed on fire in Branch County Tuesday.

It happened on a property in the 1200 block of Chippewa Drive in Branch County’s Sherwood Township, northwest of Coldwater.

Michigan State Police say a 40-year-old man set fire to a shed on the property after learning his landlord was going to evict him and his wife. During the investigation, authorities found methamphetamine inside the house.

The suspect was arrested and lodged at the Branch County Jail for third-degree arson and possession of methamphetamine. His name is not being released pending arraignment.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
'Chinese Warriors of Peking' at DeVos Hall
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

'Chinese Warriors of Peking' at DeVos Hall

Photo Galleries
Ice Guru pumpkin carving in Grand Rapids
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Ice Guru pumpkin carving in Grand Rapids

Photo Galleries
Photos: Halloween parade at Mary Free Bed
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Halloween parade at Mary Free Bed