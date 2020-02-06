Man arrested after Van Buren deputy chase

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Van Buren deputies say a man was arrested after he led them on a chase Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say Chase Porter, 19, was arrested after a car chase that happened around 12:25 p.m. in Bangor Township, near Hartford Township.

They say a deputy tried to stop a car after a traffic violation, but the car fled from the deputy. The deputy pursued the car through Hartford Township and Keeler when the car drove through a corn field near 68th Avenue and 62nd Street.

The car then left the corn field and drove into a horse pasture when it crashed through a gate and drove back onto the same road.

While driving north on 62nd Street, deputies say the car turned into a yard and crashed into the back of a house. The driver got out of the car and ran into the home.

Deputies surrounded the home and called Porter out. He was arrested without incident.

A 26-year-old woman passenger was also taken into custody after a short struggle. She told deputies that she ingested a few grams of methamphetamine and that she was concerned about her safety. A medical team came to the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital.

A narcotics unit searched the home that the car crashed into after speaking with the homeowner and discovered that the homeowner knew Porter. Several baggies of methamphetamine paraphernalia were found inside of the home.

Porter was transported to the Van Buren County Jail on several charges:

Fleeing and eluding

Resisting and obstructing

Possession of methamphetamine

Fugitive warrant

Charges on the woman will be sought at a later time, deputies say.

The Michigan State Police and the Hartford Police Department assisted the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.