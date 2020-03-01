Man arrested after running from police in Marshall

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — A 23-year-old man is facing multiple charges after running from police Saturday night in Marshall.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office a deputy tried to stop a vehicle for multiple traffic violations just before 8 p.m. on Cherry Street near Green Street but the driver did not stop. The vehicle accelerated and tried to flee from the deputy but came to a halt about 10 blocks ahead. The driver attempted to run on foot but after a short pursuit and brief struggle the suspect was arrested.

The suspect was identified as a 23-year-old male from Battle Creek who was lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on multiple charges, according to authorities. The drivers name has not been released at this time.

The charges include fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, a probation violation warrant, and fail to appear warrant.

No injuries were reported during this incident, an ambulance was called to evaluate the suspect as a precaution, police said.